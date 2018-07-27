Live – President Trump speaks on surge in economy

Warning from police about bad batch of heroin leads to 12 overdoses in 3 hours

Posted 7:28 AM, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29AM, July 27, 2018

FLINT, Mich. — Police in Flint are warning people about a bad batch of heroin being sold in Genesee County.

Officials say there have been 12 overdoes in the last three hours, including one person that died from the overdose.

EMS crews are having a hard time keeping up, according to police.

Police are now asking people who know other who use the drug to stay away from any heroin they brought recently.

