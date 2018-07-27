Police warn of potential scammers selling PFAS kits in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The alert about water contamination has only been in effect about a day and there are already reports of people trying to take advantage of the situation.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department reports they’ve received calls from residents regarding two men going door-to-door, trying to sell PFAS test kits and filters. The men are reportedly in a maroon SUV.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says there is no over-the-counter consumer filters that will reduce the level of PFAS in the water.

The residents Parchment and parts of Cooper Township are advised to not drink or use water from their tap due to elevated levels of PFAS found in the water system. Bottled water is being distributed from Parchment High School.

If the men come to your home, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone wanting their private wells tested for PFAS should contact the Kalamazoo County Health Department at 269-373-5210.