Residents line up for water in Parchment, Cooper Twp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARCHMENT, Mich. (FOX 17/AP) - Federal, state and local leaders addressed concerns Friday morning in Kalamazoo County regarding contaminated drinking water.

U.S. Representative Fred Upton, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff Richard Fuller, Parchment mayor Robert Britigan and others with the state and county health departments were on hand at Parchment High School Friday morning.

More than 3,000 cases of bottled water have been handed out after contaminants were found in its municipal water supply. The Parchment football team helped distribute the water Friday morning.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller told reporters that crews began passing out water at 6:30 a.m. Friday in Parchment, hours after residents were warned not to drink or cook with water from the faucet.

The water system serves about 3,000 people. Fuller says there is enough bottled water "right now" for anyone who needs it.

State and Kalamazoo County health officials said Thursday that tests found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in the water supplied to Parchment and neighboring Cooper Township.

We'll have more from the affected areas on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.