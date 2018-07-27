Riding the wake: Adaptive Wake Surfing Tour comes to West MI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It definitely takes talent to take on water sports like wake surfing and patience to perfect the skill.

One girl from right here in west Michigan is proving that's losing a limb is not going to stop her from doing what she loves and now she's determined to help others overcome the same obstacle.

On the water is where you can find Lexi Youngberg, 25, with her wakesurf board in tow, not only competing but sharing her love for the sport with the adaptive community.

“When I was 16, I was in a boating accident that resulted in me losing a left portion of my leg, and as traumatic as that may seem, it’s kind of molding my life into what it is, and I wouldn’t really change it for anything,” Lexi says.

Her life was changed forever in September 2009 when she was involved in a boating collision on Spring Lake.

Lexi spent several months in therapy, but that never stopped her passion for sports. “The next summer after my accident, first thing I did was jump in the water and start wake surfing again."

Lexi’s mission is to make the low impact sport of wake surfing accessible to every adaptive athlete, already holding her first successful adaptive wake surfing tour stop in Orlando, Florida.

Athletes will get to learn the basics of wake surfing and have the chance to test out the latest prosthetic technologies.

The tour is now making its second stop in east Grand Rapids, where Tommy’s and Hanger Clinic are pairing up to help create an action-packed day free for any adaptive athlete who wants to try.

The Adaptive Wake Surfing Tour will be taking place on Reeds Lake at John Collins Park Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers ask you to register ahead of time so they can get a count.