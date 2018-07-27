Shop Michigan-made items at a pop-up in GR Saturday

Posted 6:42 AM, July 27, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking  for something fun to do this weekend, there is a pop-up market featuring all Michigan-made items.

More than 50 vendors will be on-site at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market on Saturday from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.

There will be items like home décor, jewelry, clothing and art as well as food items and plants.

The Made in MI Pop-Up Marketplace continues on the fourth Saturday of every month through September with a rotating selection of vendors each month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s