Shop Michigan-made items at a pop-up in GR Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is a pop-up market featuring all Michigan-made items.

More than 50 vendors will be on-site at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market on Saturday from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.

There will be items like home décor, jewelry, clothing and art as well as food items and plants.

The Made in MI Pop-Up Marketplace continues on the fourth Saturday of every month through September with a rotating selection of vendors each month.