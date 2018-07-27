Spectrum Health holding Celebration of Music on Aug. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The power of music can extend beyond a music hall or theater. Thanks to a grand from Perrigo, Spectrum Health Music Therapy and Grand Rapids Symphony are teaming up to host a concert for the community on Wednesday.

The community is invited to listen to beautiful music played by the Grand Rapids Symphony at the Kalamazoo Avenue Campus Outdoor Grounds, located at 4118 Kalamazoo Avenue. Spectrum Health often music musical therapy for their patients to help them through treatments, so they decided to share the benefits with the entire community.

Spectrum Health says the goal of this concert is to create a positive physical, emotional, and spiritual experience for patients, their families, and healthcare providers.

The event will take place August 1 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.