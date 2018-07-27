Trump endorses ‘star’ John James in Michigan Senate primary

Posted 12:33 PM, July 27, 2018, by

John James (R) for U.S. Senate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing John James in Michigan’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, tweeting that he rarely has seen such a “spectacular” candidate with “such great potential.”

James, a 37-year-old African-American business executive and Iraq War veteran, is running against businessman Sandy Pensler in the Aug. 7 contest. The winner will advance to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November.

Trump, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016, tweeted Friday that James is “strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, our Vets and our Second Amendment. He will be a star. He has my full and total Endorsement!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment