Urban Roots Community Market holding Grand Re-opening on Sept. 6

In the midst of city living, you may notice some green areas that look like small farms. These are part of Urban Roots Mission, a local urban agriculture nonprofit that brings urban communities together through food. Urban Roots then sells those veggies to the community at their community market, which there will be a grand re-opening for on September 6.
The upgraded market will have dry and bulk goods, fresh produce sourced from local farms, and a tiered pricing structure.
The new store is located at 1316 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. The grand re-opening will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
For more information on their mission and events, visit urbanroots.org.