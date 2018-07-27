Urban Roots Community Market holding Grand Re-opening on Sept. 6

Live – Latest on Water Contamination in Kalamazoo Co.

In the midst of city living, you may notice some green areas that look like small farms. These are part of Urban Roots Mission, a local urban agriculture nonprofit that brings urban communities together through food. Urban Roots then sells those veggies to the community at their community market, which there will be a grand re-opening for on September 6.

The upgraded market will have dry and bulk goods, fresh produce sourced from local farms, and a tiered pricing structure.

The new store is located at 1316 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. The grand re-opening will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on their mission and events, visit urbanroots.org.

