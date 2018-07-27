Water contamination concerns put farm animals at risk in Kalamazoo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The fire department paid a visit to a woman after she called the township manager about what to do about the water supply for her farm animals.

“We would have been out of water by noon, " said Chris Clements. "They can’t go without water [for] their health. They need the water."

Her concerns were for her animals, once she realized she could no longer drink the water at her home. She has two horses and three donkeys who are at risk of going without fresh water, but the fire department was there to help.

“I was so happy the babies got water,” Clements said.

Her worries aren't over, considering how much water her animals go through. She said they go through about 100 gallons every two days. She has two barrels of water, she said, that will get them through the weekend.

Her worries also extend to the stream that runs nearby.

Clements said the waterlines were being flushed, running right into the stream.

“We have a beautiful stream that runs out back. Is that no longer any good?” Clements asked.

For the time being, her animals have access to clean water. Chris Clements has five 100-gallon barrels and plans to drive out of the area to fill up on safe drinking water. She remains worried about the long term impacts of PFAS may have on her water.