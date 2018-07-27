Wrong-way driver crashes into police cruiser on U.S. 131

Posted 3:22 AM, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53AM, July 27, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information after an officer-involved crash early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:55 a.m. when a driver driving southbound on U.S. 131 in the northbound lanes, striking a Wyoming Department of Public Safety police cruiser.

The Kent County Sheriff's office says all of the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 from 54th Street to M6  were closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up.

It is not clear if the officer involved or the driver involved were injured.

No word on if alcohol played a role in the crash.

We have a crew on the scene, working to learn more information. Look for a live report at 4:30 a.m.

