A mostly dry weekend around West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN –sunny day with some cloud cover around for your Saturday. A stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out, but I don’t think it is likely for today. Temperatures will be warmer yet still cool on seasonable standards as we work into the upper 70s this afternoon. Dew points stay at bay keeping the air comfortable around town.

Some rain showers can appear Sunday afternoon as we have a better chance to have a stray shower or even thunderstorm. Many of West Michigan will still not see any rain and indeed many of you desperately still need more rain.

Temperatures will continue to warm to end the weekend before a rollercoaster of temperatures kick off through the work week. Rain chances return on Tuesday for several days, but we are forecasted to dry out in time for next weekend.