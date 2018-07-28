Active shooter reported in mall in Texas border town

The scene Saturday afternoon in McAllen, Texas (FOX NEWS Photo)

MCALLEN, Texas (FOX NEWS) — An active shooter has been reported at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The Hidalgo County Constable Precinct’s office wrote on Facebook: “Active shooter at the McAllen Plaza Mall. Stay away from the area! Several law enforcement agencies heading to the scene.”

The city of McAllen, Texas, tweeted regarding the incident.

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera was on the scene and reported people leaving the mall with many shoppers outside wandering in the parking lot. There has been no confirmation of shots fired.

