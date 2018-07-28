Battle Creek Police arrest woman after alleged road-rage incident

Posted 10:39 PM, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, July 28, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say they arrested a 21-year-old woman following a road-rage incident that culminated with an attempted murder.

Officers responded to the area of Beckley Road and Capital Ave SW – south of I-94 – around 8 p.m. Police say they had received a report of a single gunshot being fired into one of the vehicles, with a bullet “nearly striking” the two people inside.

After getting a vehicle description, police say officers located and pulled over the suspect vehicle near Glenn Cross Road and M-66. They realized the gun allegedly involved had been thrown from the vehicle. Police say they later recovered the gun, as well as ammunition that was found in the vehicle.

The woman was arrested on two counts of Attempted Murder, as well as other felony weapons charges, according to investigators.

There’s no word yet what started the alleged road-rage incident.

