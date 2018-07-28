Bottled water distribution underway for Parchment residents

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Dozens of residents drove to Parchment High School to receive their two free cases of bottled water over the weekend. This comes just 48 hours after residents were told the water was not safe to drink.

“They’re giving out water for us, for us to drink and what not so, even to cook with so. It, it’s helps us a lot, “ said Rica Perez.

City and state officials announced Thursday that the municipal water in parchment was not safe to drink; finding high levels of PFAs in its system.

“They say my wells could possibly be contaminated, even though I’ve got a well. And they gave me some water just in case,” said Marvin Rutger, of Cooper Township.

Officials say they’re still sampling the water and are using Kalamazoo city’s water system to flush out Parchment’s water.

“We are working furiously around the clock and i just really appreciate the thoughtfulness of the residents of the city of parchment and Cooper Township,” said Senator Margaret O’Brien.

Around 7,000 cases handed out so far and the bottled water service will continue.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said Vern Johnson, who serves as the Environmental Health Director of Kalamazoo County. If bottled is needed we’re going to be here.”

When residents are done with them, they’ve provided a large recycling bin for folks to put the empty bottles in when they return to get refills.

“As long as the issue is getting resolved, that’s all that matters,” said Perez.

There is town hall scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm at Haven Reformed Church on Sprinkle Road.