× Breakout those running shoes for the annual Spartan Stores 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Families from across West Michigan will gather for the running event for the Spartan stores YMCA presented by Chemical Bank.

The race will kick off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the Chemical Bank on 84th Street. The event will also feature a Kid Fun Run starting at 9:30 a.m.

The race includes a 1 mile stretch through Kent Trails in Byron Center.

Trophies will be given to the male and female overall, masters and age group winners. Plus, all Kids Fun Run participants will receive medals.

The run costs $30 for adults and $5 for kids.