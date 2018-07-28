“Cats” the movie will feature some big names

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Singer Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–  Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical “Cats” now has a film in the works.

The musical is based on a collection of T.S. Eliot poems, and has been revived, rebooted and reimagined over the years, so it’s no surprise that it’s finally getting the cinematic treatment.

There are also some big names joining the cast including 28-year-old pop star, Taylor Swift. She will be joined by other big name artists such as: Oscar-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, talk show host James Corden and veteran British actor Ian McKellen.

Britain’s Tom Hooper, whose past credits include “The King’s Speech” and musical “Les Miserables,” will direct the movie.

Reports say that the movie is set to begin shooting in Britain in November.

