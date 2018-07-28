Deputies find guns, ammo, and a pot farm during drug search

Posted 8:37 AM, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:04AM, July 28, 2018

MARSHALL, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County have recovered drugs and guns from what appeared to be a pot growing operation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office tells us that deputies were out on a search warrant in the 10,000 block of 25 ½ Mile Road at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found and questioned a 30-year-old man, seizing 22 marijuana plants, as well as firearm equipment and ammo.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing, though they are looking to press charges.

