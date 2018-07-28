DNR is interested in keeping Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle

Posted 11:48 AM, July 28, 2018

Alexander Rossi (27) leads the field during this summer's Detroit Grand Prix. (IndyCar Photo)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says it is interested in moving forward on a plan that would keep the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

The agency says key agreement areas such as compensation for using the island park, the number of days race officials need for setup and teardown, and offsetting revenue lost from the use of island facilities during the event need to be resolved.

DNR Parks and Recreation chief Ron Olson says the next step is presenting what the agency believes are “fair and equitable changes” to the race proposal.

Olson says IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix first was held on Belle Isle from 1992 to 2001, again in 2007-2008, and every year since 2012.

This year’s races on June 2 and 3 were won by Scott Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The DNR manages Belle Isle operations.

