GRPD takes larceny suspect into custody after a hunt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A ground and aerial search on Grand Rapids’ near West Side has ended with a larceny suspect now in custody.

It began just after noon Saturday, and ended around 4:30 p.m. Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 there was an initial report the suspect may’ve been armed with a gun. The chase began near Wealthy Street and the Grand River, and police say it ended near Gunnison Avenue – a few blocks west of the river. A K-9 helped officers track the suspect down, while a police negotiator was summoned to the scene.

The GRPD later tweeted that the suspect had climbed 30 feet up into a tree and tried to hang himself from the tree with his own clothing. He was then shot several times with bean bags, at which point police say the suspect climbed down the tree.

The man was then taken into custody and treated for minor injuries, before being taken to jail for booking.

The GRPD said in a Twitter post that the suspect had stolen a gun and was wanted on unspecified warrants. He “ran from officers when contact was made at a river-side homeless camp.”

The Michigan State Police assisted Grand Rapids Police by bringing in a chopper.