Multiple injuries after crash in Comstock Park; at least one extrication

Posted 11:37 PM, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10AM, July 29, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Dispatch Authority says multiple people were injured late Saturday night in a crash in Comstock Park.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area of 7 Mile Road and Bristol Ave NW, after the serious-injury, pin-in accident involving one vehicle. The scene was starting to clear just after midnight (early Sunday morning).

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Saturday. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the initial call was that a house had been struck, but they weren’t sure as of midnight. They tell us a medical chopper was briefly on standby, before being told to stand down around 11:30 p.m. The Dispatch Authority confirms at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle, and was removed around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

There’s no indication yet how many people were injured, or how the crash occurred. 

FOX 17 will provide more information as it becomes available.

