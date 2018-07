× Massive motel fire leaves multiple people injured

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A massive fire breaking out at a motel has left multiple people injured.

This happened just after 3 a.m. at the Cosmo Extended Motel in Benton Harbor.

Deputies say crews are still on seen battling the fire.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.