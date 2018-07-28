× Plane ends up in woods while landing in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-engine airplane that incurred a mishap during its landing and ended up in a wooded area Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:54 a.m. Saturday at the Park Township Airport located at 1269 Ottawa Beach Road.

The investigation showed that pilot John Boer of the Holland area was returning from Oshkosh, Wis., and was attempting to land on the runway at a speed of approximately 70 knots. During his touchdown on the west end of the runway he incurred a “bounce” on the landing and elected to retry the touchdown.

However, as Boer was attempting to leave the runway he lost control of his aircraft, a Vans RV 9A single-engine prop plane, and the plane came to rest in a wooded area off the north end of the runway.

Boer, who was operating solo, was not hurt. No other people were injured in the accident.

There was some moderate damage to the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will be investigating further next week.