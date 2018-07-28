× Police looking for runaway teen from Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a runaway teen from the Albion area.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety, Jordan Kloepfer, 15, is “possibly bipolar”, and her parents are concerned for her well-being – without her medication.

Police say she is 5’6″, 160lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a scar on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and pink flip flops and possibly heading to the Lansing area.

Call the Albion Department of Public Safety at (517) 629-3933, if you have any information.