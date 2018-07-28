Prism Pride Party returns to 20 Monroe Live with a Britney Spears look-a-like

Posted 1:56 AM, July 28, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Fans of Britney Spears and drag shows from right here in West Michigan have something to look forward to.

The Prism Pride Party is returning for its 2nd year at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday, August 4th with doors opening at 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a performance from RuPaul contestant and Britney Spears look-a-like: Derrick Berry. There will also be several other special guests including, Sanchez  and two video DJ sets.

Tickets start at just $20.

Organizers say there will be dancing, look-a-like contests, giveaways, and community celebration.

