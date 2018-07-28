× Special Planetarium Evening at GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—If you think you have what it takes to be an astronaut, you can find out for sure at a very special evening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

On Friday, August 3rd you can catch the ‘Be an Astronaut’ event at GRPM starting at 7:30 p.m.

Museum goers will learn more about Astronomy by putting their skills to the test.

Missions will be given to participants and then you can take command of space vehicles through video game technology and see if they can reach their destinations.

Tickets are $12 for non-members and $8 for members.