× Tests show PFAs in Portage water, but not harmful levels

PORTAGE, Mich. — Testing of eight samples of the city’s municipal drinking water showed PFAs present in two of those, but not at levels harmful to the public.

Those results were announced at midday Saturday.

City manager Laurence Shaffer said the Michigan, Department of Environmental Quality took public water samples from eight public water locations in Portage on June 14. Those locations included certain Portage municipal wells and the Garden Lane Water Treatment Facility. Of the eight samples taken by the DEQ, two samples returned results for PFAs above the non-detect level but below the non-regulatory Lifetime Health Advisory established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

That level has been established to be 70 parts per trillion. The two Portage samples that tested above the non-detect level were at 13 ppt and 2 ppt, respectively.

The LHA is the level, or amount below which no harm is expected.

Shaffer said Portage will take every action to eliminate PFAs from the municipal water system. Those actions may include taking certain municipal wells off line, increasing the testing regime and providing directed treatment or flushing. The City of Portage shall provide regular public updates upon the various factors that have contributed to the challenge and what action shall be taken to remediate.

For information on PFAS, including possible health outcomes, you may visit the following Web sites:

• Michigan PFAS Action Response Team – http://www.michigan.gov.pfasresponse

• United States Environmental Protection Agency – http://www.epa.gov/pfas

• Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry – http://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas

“The city of Portage takes the DEQ PFAs test results very seriously,” said Shaffer. “We intend to address the PFAs condition aggressively and to notify the citizens of the results of our efforts on an ongoing basis.”