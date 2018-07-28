The “Michigami Crossing”

Posted 11:52 PM, July 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Two men from our neck of the woods are going on a pretty big journey for a good cause.

They’re going to paddle board across Lake Michigan.

They’re calling their efforts “Michigami  Crossing”, meaning big lake in Algonquain.

The pair are raising money for the Muskegon river watershed partnership and wanted to pay tribute to the relationship native american tribes have with the area.

The guys will start in Milwaukee and will finish in Muskegon next month, hoping to make the 79 mile journey in about 20 to 30 hours.

