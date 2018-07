× Two car crash sends man to the hospital

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — A a man is in the hospital following a two car crash that happened overnight.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that it happened Friday, July 27th, just before 10:30 p.m..

Deputies say that a 23 year old driver was headed east on Redfield St. turned and hit a 67 year old driver going south on M205.

That 67 year old driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a factor.