WMMW: Fugitive sought with ties to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives with relatives in the Grand Rapids area.

He is as follows:

BRIDGEFORTH, MICHAEL TERMAINE

B/M Age: 41 6’2” 220LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes

Priors: Narcotics, Weapons

Last Known Address: Family ties to Grand Rapids

Current warrants (1) Attempted Homicide, Date of Warrant 2-29-2016