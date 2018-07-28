WMMW: Fugitive sought with ties to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives with relatives in the Grand Rapids area.
He is as follows:
BRIDGEFORTH, MICHAEL TERMAINE
B/M Age: 41 6’2” 220LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
Priors: Narcotics, Weapons
Last Known Address: Family ties to Grand Rapids
Current warrants (1) Attempted Homicide, Date of Warrant 2-29-2016