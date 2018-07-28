WMMW: Fugitive sought with ties to Grand Rapids

Posted 11:17 AM, July 28, 2018, by

Michael Termaine Bridgeforth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives with relatives in the Grand Rapids area.

He is as follows:

BRIDGEFORTH, MICHAEL TERMAINE

B/M      Age: 41       6’2”       220LBS   Black Hair and Brown Eyes

Priors:   Narcotics, Weapons

Last Known Address:  Family ties to Grand Rapids

Current warrants (1)  Attempted Homicide, Date of Warrant 2-29-2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s