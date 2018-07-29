A few rain chances Sunday to wrap up the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EST MICHIGAN – A mostly sunny start to your Sunday with some cloud cover developing throughout the day especially near the lakeshore. Rain chances arrive in the afternoon and early evening with the help of a lake breeze. Showers are expected just off the immediate lakeshore and between US-131 with mainly light to heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be warmer working into the lower 80s. Dew points stay at bay keeping the air comfortable around town.

Many of West Michigan will still not see any rain and indeed many of you desperately still need more rain.

A rollercoaster of temperatures kick-off through the work week as we hover around seasonable highs and cool nights. Rain chances return on Monday for several days, but we are forecasted to dry out in time for next weekend.