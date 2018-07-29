× Annual Kalamazoo Ribfest is back and fired up

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready to enjoy some barbecue, as the annual Ribfest is back.

The festival kicks off Thursday at the Arceadia Creek Festival place in downtown Kalamazoo.

Tickets are 25 dollars, which includes 10 sampling tokens for local vendors competing.

Festival goers can enjoy the rib tasting contest and live entertainment.

Friday judges will choose a winner, and Saturday will be the people’s choice competition.

For more info check out kalamazooribfest.com