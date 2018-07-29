ROCKFORD, Mich.-- A benefit was held in remembrance of Mark Travis Sunday afternoon.
Benefit held in memory of beloved Rockford man
-
‘I never give up on this girl ever:’ Otsego man still searching for childhood friend missing for 46 years
-
Benefit Nick event raises money for car crash survivor
-
Youth shooting team hits the mark on fun and safety
-
Hot start leads East Grand Rapids to win over Rockford
-
Meijer LPGA Classic announces players and donation goals on Media Day
-
-
Lacrosse teams to raise money for Kent County canine unit
-
Mike Sadler celebration of life
-
Suspect in Mecosta Co. bank robbery arrested in Chicago
-
Child dies after being found unresponsive at Grand Rapids-area motel; man arrested
-
Man implies gun, robs ministry outlet in Muskegon Heights
-
-
Aiming high: Kent County student sports team shooting skeet
-
Students learn the ‘giddy up’ of volunteering
-
Michigan DNR to host bear hunting clinics