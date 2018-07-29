Benefit held in memory of beloved Rockford man

Posted 11:02 PM, July 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06PM, July 29, 2018

ROCKFORD, Mich.--  A benefit was held in remembrance of Mark Travis Sunday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s