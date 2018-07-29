CPL holder accidentally shoots himself in the leg at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

ALTO, Mich– A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon, after police say he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office reports a current CPL holder accidentally discharged a pistol at the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. No other injuries or victims were reported.

Officials say the man was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Once it’s complete, the Sheriff’s Office plans to forward its investigation to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.