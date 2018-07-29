× Grand Valley State and Michigan State partner for medical school program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State Univeristy and Michigan State are making their relationship official, all to help out medical students.

Earlier this week, officials signed an agreement that will give GVSU students a leg up on their med school applications.

As part of the deal, MSU will keep 5 spots open in its college of osteopathic medicine, specifically for lakers.

First choice will go to students who receive pell grants, are the first in their family to attend college, or live in an under-served area.

Students can also get application fees waived, and find out if they are accepted early in the process.

The agreement impacts applications starting this February.