Man in stolen vehicle dies in Barry County crash

HASTINGS, Mich. — Police say a 55-year-old man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Anders Road east of M-43 in Barry County.

According to Michigan State Police, the man was found unresponsive at the scene. They say he may have suffered a medical condition before his vehicle left the roadway and struck a couple of small trees. Police also say the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Battle Creek.

The man’s identity has not been released, but an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.