Mass shooting in New Orleans kills three, injures seven

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. — A mass shooting overnight in New Orleans left three people dead and seven others injured.

Police say two suspects wearing hoodies approached a crowd near a daiquiri shop and fired multiple rounds indiscriminately.

At least one of those victims was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, says there is no place for this violence in the city.

“I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” Cantrell said.

Chief Michael S. Harrison of the New Orleans Police Department told reporters that right now, their primary focus is gathering more evidence and information.