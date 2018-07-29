MSU suspends payments to Nassar victims

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears at Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar -- who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games -- could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan.
AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has put payments to victims of Larry Nassar on hold.
The move comes following concerns about possible fraudulent claims being made.
The payments come from the healing assistance fund, a $10 million fund set up to cover counseling services for victims of the former sports doctor.
The school stopped making payments earlier this week after the fund’s administrators flagged the issue.
Officials say more than $1.1 million had been distributed as of June 30th.
MSU says the funds will remain on hold until they complete their investigation.