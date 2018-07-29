× MSU suspends payments to Nassar victims

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has put payments to victims of Larry Nassar on hold.

The move comes following concerns about possible fraudulent claims being made.

The payments come from the healing assistance fund, a $10 million fund set up to cover counseling services for victims of the former sports doctor.

The school stopped making payments earlier this week after the fund’s administrators flagged the issue.

Officials say more than $1.1 million had been distributed as of June 30th.

MSU says the funds will remain on hold until they complete their investigation.