One person dead in drunk driving accident

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a drunk driver lost control of their vehicle.

This happened just after midnight Sunday, on M-43 near 22nd St. in Almena Township in Van Buren County.

Michigan State Police say the crash occurred when the driver traveling westbound lost control and swerved off of the roadway.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and rolled over. The vehicle had 3 occupants, ejecting the front seat passenger from the vehicle, who later died at the scene.

The backseat passenger escaped without any injuries. The driver is custody at the Van Buren County jail facing a driving while intoxicated charge.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the crash.