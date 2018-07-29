× Police investigating Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say a man showed up at Bronson Hospital with a bullet wound in his leg.

They say the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Florence in Kalamazoo.

Officers tell FOX 17 that the suspect and the victim know each other.

The victim is currently being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this, you’re being asked to call to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.