Police investigating Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 7:45 AM, July 29, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  Police in Kalamazoo say a man showed up at Bronson Hospital with a bullet wound in his leg.

They say the shooting occurred around 2 a.m.  in the 500 block of Florence in Kalamazoo.

Officers tell FOX 17   that the suspect and the victim know each other.

The victim is currently being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this, you’re being asked to call to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

