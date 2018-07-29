× State of emergency declared for Kalamazoo County amid PFA crisis

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley has issued a state of emergency for Kalamazoo County, following ongoing health and safety concerns over the city’s drinking water.

The Governor’s office told Fox 17 that the declaration will allow officials to use additional resources to help response efforts.

Calley says, “The level of cooperation and teamwork has been excellent and the entire community should be proud of how Kalamazoo County has come together during this trying time.”

The move comes after tests were conducted on in the city’s municipal water system on Thursday, July 26th, showing levels of PFAS greatly exceeding the legal limit.

Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Captain Emmitt McGowan, says his staff will continue to work with emergency management partners for the area.

“We are working diligently to make sure all available resources are provided to help residents,” says the director.

A local state of emergency which initiated recovery plans had been issued on July 27th, but the county determined local resources were not enough, requesting a declaration from the state.