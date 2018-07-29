× Van Buren County home invasion suspect arrested

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a home invasion was arrested and jailed Saturday night.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a person who was being chased by a home invasion suspect. The caller advised they had gone to their parent’s residence in Porter Township and found a home invasion suspect still inside there.

During the initial verbal confrontation, the suspect threatened the life of the caller and her husband, forcing them to leave the residence. Once they left and began to drive away, they called 9-1-1.

After leaving the residence and while still on the 9-1-1, the caller saw the suspect drive away from the residence in the homeowner’s vehicle, which had been in the garage. The suspect then saw the 9-1-1 caller and her husband and started to chase after them.

While they were being pursued by the suspect, the Lawton Police Department was able to come across the stolen vehicle on the roadway and initiate a vehicle pursuit. Shortly after that chase began, the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a nearby field and fled on foot.

The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post began a canine pursuit of the suspect and was able to find and arrest him after several hours of tracking. When the suspect was located, items from the residence were found in his possession.

The suspect was lodged at the Van Buren County jail on a charge of home invasion plus numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.