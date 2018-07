× Armed robbery at Check N Go on Plainfield

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are currently searching along Plainfield Avenue for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Crews responded to the Check N Go in the 4300 block of Plainfield Avenue NE at about 1:00 p.m. A police K9 is currently on the scene trying to track the suspect.

We’ll have more details from the scene when they become available.