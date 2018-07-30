Author of “101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic” stops by FOX 17 Morning Mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Engaging with other cultures is something that author Skot Welch is drawn to. An avid traveler and founder of Global Bridgebuilders, a West Michigan-based innovation-through-inclusion firm, he's now written a book called "101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic".

The book provides 101 tested recipes to help readers expand their vision, heighten their awareness, engage with other people, customs and cultures.

According to Welch’s 25 plus years of experience in international business, diversity and inclusion consulting, cultural competency is essential in expanding capacities in one’s personal life, communities, and business relationships. Welch feels this book is great for individuals, groups and organizations as a training resource.

You can purchase the book on Amazon r by visiting www.101waystoenjoythemosaic.com