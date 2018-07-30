Author of “101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic” stops by FOX 17 Morning Mix

Posted 10:53 AM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 30, 2018

Engaging with other cultures is something that author Skot Welch is drawn to. An avid traveler and founder of Global Bridgebuilders, a West Michigan-based innovation-through-inclusion firm, he's now written a book called "101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic".

The book provides 101 tested recipes to help readers expand their vision, heighten their awareness, engage with other people, customs and cultures.

According to Welch’s 25 plus years of experience in international business, diversity and inclusion consulting, cultural competency is essential in expanding capacities in one’s personal life, communities, and business relationships. Welch feels this book is great for individuals, groups and organizations as a training resource.

You can purchase the book on Amazon r by visiting www.101waystoenjoythemosaic.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s