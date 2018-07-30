Camp Kesem serves children affected by cancer

Posted 10:46 AM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45AM, July 30, 2018

Camp Kesem is a nationwide, non-profit organization that helps serve children whose families have been affected by cancer. While there are 105 Kesem chapters at different colleges across the United States, for the first time, Grand Valley State University's chapter will be hosting a free camp.

Camp will be held Aug. 5-10 at Mystic Lake YMCA camp in Ludington. Children who have been through a parent's cancer or are currently experiencing it find, can find a safe place where they can just be kids for a week.

To learn more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s