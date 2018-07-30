Camp Kesem serves children affected by cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp Kesem is a nationwide, non-profit organization that helps serve children whose families have been affected by cancer. While there are 105 Kesem chapters at different colleges across the United States, for the first time, Grand Valley State University's chapter will be hosting a free camp.

Camp will be held Aug. 5-10 at Mystic Lake YMCA camp in Ludington. Children who have been through a parent's cancer or are currently experiencing it find, can find a safe place where they can just be kids for a week.

