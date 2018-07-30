CBS keeps CEO in place during misconduct probe

Posted 7:46 PM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:50PM, July 30, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The company also says it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled to take place Aug. 10, to a later date.

On Friday, a New Yorker article quoted six women spanning three decades accusing Moonves of sexual harassing them. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.

Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like “Survivor” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Moonves’ wife, Julie Chen, is staying mum about the sexual harassment allegations against her husband.

On Monday’s episode of her daytime CBS chat show, “The Talk,” she said she will not discuss the issue on the air. Chen says she has already made one statement on the matter and she will “stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

On Friday, she tweeted that she “fully supported” Moonves, calling him a “kind, decent and moral human being.”

Chen and Moonves have been married for almost 14 years and are the parents of a son, Charlie. She is a former CBS news anchor who also hosts the “Big Brother” reality show.

