Final four names revealed for West Michigan’s new baby giraffe

ALTO, Mich. -- We are getting down to the final hours before we learn the name of West Michigan's newest baby giraffe.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto has narrowed your suggestions down to four.

As of right now 'Toskey' which is short for 'Petoskey' is leading the way with about 33 percent and 31 percent are suggesting 'Gilligan'.

The other top two names are Ridge and Alto. Now you still have time to vote until the park opens this morning.

Park officials will announce the name later today during the Baby Animal Day celebration. It's a chance to meet all the new baby animals at the park like their baby lemurs, ostriches, alligators and bobcats.

The park asked people to vote starting two weeks ago and has received thousands of suggestions.