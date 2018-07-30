× Former GVSU football star in critical condition after shooting

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A former star football player at Grand Valley State University is in critical condition after a shooting over the weekend.

Martayveus “Marty” Carter was one of two people shot Saturday night at a gas station in East Chicago, Indiana, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The shooting left Carter in critical condition and claimed the life of Brian Thomas, a 30-year-old from Hammond, Ind.

Carter is an Indiana native who came to Grand Valley after playing on the East Chicago Central High School football team. We’re told Carter led the team to its first sectional and regional championships in program history in 2013.

During his time playing on the football team at Grand Valley, Carter broke the school record for rushing yards and led all of Division II with 1,908 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

The team’s head coach Matt Mitchell said all 32 NFL teams had called him about Carter, who rushed for 2,797 yards on 391 carries and caught 19 receptions for 125 yards, racking up 28 total touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Carter is the father of two children.