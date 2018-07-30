× Forum planned for residents to meet the candidates for GR city manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is inviting residents out to a community forum to meet the final candidates for city manager.

Right now there are five candidates in the running to replace retired city manager Greg Sundstrom.

• Tom Almonte, acting interim deputy city manager and managing director of public services for the City of Grand Rapids

• Peter Auger, city manager of Novi, Mich.

• Michael Cernech, city manager of Tamarac, Fla.

• April McGrath Lynch, city manager of Ferndale, Mich.

• Mark Washington, assistant city manager of Austin, Texas

Residents can meet the candidates at a community forum tonight which starts at 5:30 p.m. inside the Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The candidates will then undergo a final round of interviews Tuesday at city hall.

If needed, a second round of interviews will be held Tuesday august 7.

The city commission hopes to have a new city manager in place by early September.

To learn more about each candidate, click here.