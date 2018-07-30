Forum planned for residents to meet the candidates for GR city manager

Posted 4:54 AM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55AM, July 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is inviting residents out to a community forum to meet the final candidates for city manager.

Right now there are five candidates in the running to replace retired city manager Greg Sundstrom.

•             Tom Almonte, acting interim deputy city manager and managing director of public services for the City of Grand Rapids

•             Peter Auger, city manager of Novi, Mich.

•             Michael Cernech, city manager of Tamarac, Fla.

•             April McGrath Lynch, city manager of Ferndale, Mich.

•             Mark Washington, assistant city manager of Austin, Texas

Residents can meet the  candidates at a community forum tonight which starts at 5:30 p.m. inside the Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The candidates will then undergo a final round of interviews Tuesday at city hall.

If needed, a second round of interviews will be held Tuesday august 7.

The city commission hopes to have a new city manager in place by early September.

To learn more about each candidate, click here.

