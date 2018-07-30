Low levels of PFAS found in GR water, safe to drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Low levels of the chemicals known as PFAS have been found in Grand Rapids’ drinking water.

The news comes as the city of Parchment works to lower its high levels of PFAS. The City conduct their own test prior to state testing. The testing showing two PFAS compounds but Michigan health officials say the levels are not cause for alarm.

"We wanted to mirror what the state was performing and we wanted to get out of in front of that to make sure that we were notifying our citizens of what we felt was accurate information," Dave Harran, Grand Rapids water system manager.

But Grand Rapids water system manager, Dave Harran, says the results are as expected.

"We found extremely low levels of PFFAS in the water and that was to be expected. Lake Michigan is a great source water but we all know that most of the water within this region drains to Lake Michigan," says Harran.

The two PFAS compounds showing at 3 point one nine parts per trillion.. keep in mind that’s about 22-times below the federal health advisory level of 70-parts per trillion.

"With all the attention of PFFAS in the area I think it was to be expected that there was going to be a small concentration of PFFAS in the water," Harran adds.

The Grand Rapids municipal system serves around three hundred thousand people. But, Harran says they should continue using their water without worry.

"For the residents and the users of the City of Grand Rapids water system it's not something we should be concerned about at this time our numbers are well below any regulatory agencies action levels proposed at this time," Harran says.

City officials say that state test results should be coming any day now. We will update you when those become available.