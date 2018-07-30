Man charged with wrong-way crash and hitting Wyoming officers on U.S. 131

Posted 11:00 AM, July 30, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich. – A man was formally charged Monday after driving the wrong-way on U.S. 131 last week, hitting a Wyoming police car.

Scott Kloosterman, 60, was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd offense, for the crash early Friday morning.

Two Wyoming police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash.  The officers pulled their patrol car across lanes of northbound U.S. 131 at 54th Street and Kloosterman’s vehicle is seen hitting the police head-on, while traveling southbound.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Sick of Lazy Prosecutors

    Just wait for it … the prosecutor will drop the charge to jaywalking or something else, because the 3rd Offence DUI is too much work.

    Reply