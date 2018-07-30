Man charged with wrong-way crash and hitting Wyoming officers on U.S. 131

WYOMING, Mich. – A man was formally charged Monday after driving the wrong-way on U.S. 131 last week, hitting a Wyoming police car.

Scott Kloosterman, 60, was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd offense, for the crash early Friday morning.

Two Wyoming police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash. The officers pulled their patrol car across lanes of northbound U.S. 131 at 54th Street and Kloosterman’s vehicle is seen hitting the police head-on, while traveling southbound.